Bitcoin, Dogecoin Dip, Ethereum Gains As 'Santa Rally' Loses Steam: Here's Why Things Could Look Up For BTC In 2025

Leading cryptocurrencies declined Sunday as the "Santa Claus Rally" faded heading into the New Year.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD -1.25% $93,670.65 Ethereum ETH/USD

+1.15% $3,338.32 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -3.03% $0.3142

What Happened: Bitcoin slipped below $93,000 in the evening but recovered to $93,600 as traders purchased the dip.

The market has dramatically reversed course since the leading cryptocurrency teased the $100,000 level on Christmas.

Bitcoin was down 2.79% in December, compared to gains of 4.76% for the month on average.

Ethereum followed a similar trajectory until a brief surge late in the evening, which resulted in 24-hour gains for the cryptocurrency.

Nearly $160 million was liquidated from the market in the last 24 hours, with long liquidations accounting for $117 million.

Bitcoin's Open Interest fell 0.16% in the last 24 hours, coinciding with the drop in price.

However, traders were hopeful of a price rebound as the number of long positions for the coin exceeded shorts, according to the Long/Short Ratio.

The "Greed" sentiment weakened from 73 to 65, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, implying lower buying interest ahead of New Year.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET) Ethena (ENA) +7.55% $1.00 FTX Token (FTT) +5.48% $3.58 Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) +5.12% $3.56

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.27 trillion, following a drop of 2.02% in the last 24 hours.

Stock futures ticked lower Sunday evening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures fell 49 points, or 0.11%, as of 8:35 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped 0.07%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures was down slightly by 0.01%.

Blue-chip averages were set to end 2024 on a high, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 25.89% and 14%, respectively.

Analyst Notes: Noted cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez spotted a buy signal on Bitcoin's hourly chart using the TD Sequential indicator.

However, he cautioned that the reversal thesis would be validated only if $93,000 is held as support.

The TD Sequential indicator presented a buy signal on the #Bitcoin $BTC hourly chart, anticipating a price rebound if, only if, the $93,000 support holds. pic.twitter.com/bQZIt5rzAO — Ali (@ali_charts) December 29, 2024

Another well-known chartist, Rekt Capital, noted the flipping of old support levels as resistance, confirming the downside.

$94,250 on the daily would need to be lost for the price to drop into the low $90,000s," the analyst added.

#BTC



Old supports are acting as new resistance



As a result, technically, the breakdown has been confirmed



But the follow-through in bearish downside continuation ever since has been relatively limited thus far



$94250 on the Daily would need to be lost for price to drop into… https://t.co/HiCeSyGroA pic.twitter.com/fNGbcWrHdZ — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) December 29, 2024

