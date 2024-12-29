Bitcoin, Dogecoin Dip, Ethereum Gains As 'Santa Rally' Loses Steam: Here's Why Things Could Look Up For BTC In 2025

Leading cryptocurrencies declined Sunday as the "Santa Claus Rally" faded heading into the New Year.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-1.25%
|$93,670.65
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|+1.15%
|$3,338.32
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-3.03%
|$0.3142
What Happened: Bitcoin slipped below $93,000 in the evening but recovered to $93,600 as traders purchased the dip.
The market has dramatically reversed course since the leading cryptocurrency teased the $100,000 level on Christmas.
Bitcoin was down 2.79% in December, compared to gains of 4.76% for the month on average.
Ethereum followed a similar trajectory until a brief surge late in the evening, which resulted in 24-hour gains for the cryptocurrency.
Nearly $160 million was liquidated from the market in the last 24 hours, with long liquidations accounting for $117 million.
Bitcoin's Open Interest fell 0.16% in the last 24 hours, coinciding with the drop in price.
However, traders were hopeful of a price rebound as the number of long positions for the coin exceeded shorts, according to the Long/Short Ratio.
The "Greed" sentiment weakened from 73 to 65, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, implying lower buying interest ahead of New Year.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET)
|Ethena (ENA)
|+7.55%
|$1.00
|FTX Token (FTT)
|+5.48%
|$3.58
|Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)
|+5.12%
|$3.56
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.27 trillion, following a drop of 2.02% in the last 24 hours.
Stock futures ticked lower Sunday evening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures fell 49 points, or 0.11%, as of 8:35 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped 0.07%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures was down slightly by 0.01%.
Blue-chip averages were set to end 2024 on a high, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 25.89% and 14%, respectively.
See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners
Analyst Notes: Noted cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez spotted a buy signal on Bitcoin's hourly chart using the TD Sequential indicator.
However, he cautioned that the reversal thesis would be validated only if $93,000 is held as support.
Another well-known chartist, Rekt Capital, noted the flipping of old support levels as resistance, confirming the downside.
$94,250 on the daily would need to be lost for the price to drop into the low $90,000s," the analyst added.
Photo by Avi Rozen on Shutterstock
Read Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.