WiMi Hologram Shares Are Up Friday: What's Going On?

December 27, 2024 2:01 PM | 1 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • WiMi's QRAM leverages quantum properties like superposition and entanglement to enable parallel dataprocessing.
  • The announcement drove a 55.7% surge in WiMi's stock price, reflecting strong investor interest in the potential applications.

Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. WIMI are continuing higher after the company recefntly announced a new development in quantum computing technology Thursday.

What To Know: WiMi introduced a Quantum Technology-Based Random Access Memory architecture designed to improve data processing efficiency in quantum systems.

The system incorporates quantum logic gates, including the CNOT gate, V gate and V+ gate, to perform basic logical operations necessary for building quantum circuits.

The architecture integrates with quantum processing units, enabling data transmission between memory and processors.

The rise in WiMi’s stock price potentially reflects investor interest in the potential impact of the QRAM technology, particularly in fields where quantum computing is expected to play a major role. The announcement highlights WiMi’s efforts to position itself in the growing quantum computing industry.

WIMI Price Action: WiMi Hologram Cloud shares were up 70.5% at $2.20 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image Via shutterstock.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Posted In:
NewsMoverswhy it's moving
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved