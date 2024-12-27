ExxonMobil Stock Navigates Death Cross: Market Signals Turn Bearish For The Oil Giant

ExxonMobil Corp. XOM may be pumping out oil, but its stock chart has hit a dry spell.

What Happened: ExxonMobil stock is about to form a death cross — a bearish technical indicator where the 50-day moving average falls below the 200-day moving average.

A Slippery Slope For XOM Stock

The numbers don't lie: Exxon's stock price of $106.49 is firmly below its 20-day ($111.37), 50-day ($116.32), and 200-day ($116.24) simple moving averages.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator at a negative 2.89 screams bearish, while a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 23.54 suggests the stock is oversold.

For optimists, the oversold RSI could hint at a potential rebound. But with the broader trend signaling bearish momentum, a quick turnaround might require more than geopolitical jitters or OPEC decisions.

Europe: No Love Lost For Exxon

Exxon's President for Europe, Philippe Ducom, didn't mince words when he labeled Europe's competitiveness as being "in a crisis." With decarbonization investments largely bypassing Europe in favor of U.S. projects, the company is focusing on regions with fewer regulatory hurdles.

Despite investing $20 billion globally in clean energy initiatives by 2027, Exxon isn't planning a major European pivot. Instead, its future bets are in places like Texas, where clean hydrogen and lithium projects are underway.

Exploring New Frontiers

Exxon's exploration efforts continue in Guyana's Stabroek Block, with the Haimara-3 well appraising its 2019 gas discovery. While oil remains a priority, the company is increasingly evaluating the potential for standalone gas development in Guyana, potentially setting the stage for new revenue streams in 2025.

Outlook: Drilling For Optimism?

ExxonMobil's death cross doesn't mean it's game over, but the bearish signals are piling up. With regulatory challenges in Europe and volatile oil prices, XOM stock faces strong headwinds.

Investors hoping for a bounce might want to watch geopolitical developments and the company's U.S. clean energy plays closely.

