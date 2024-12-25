Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise, Dogecoin Slides Amid Positive Christmas Sentiment: Analyst Cautions $110K Target For BTC Possible Only When...

Leading cryptocurrencies remained rock steady on Christmas day, retaining advances made the day before.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|+1.08%
|$99,024.30
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|+0.06%
|$3,474.92
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-1.67%
|$0.332
What Happened: Bitcoin sailed to a one-week high of $99,800 during overnight trading, narrowly missing the crucial $100,000 milestone. The leading cryptocurrency hit $98,000 just a day earlier on Christmas Eve, defying days of downward price action.
Ethereum witnessed a bumpy trajectory, wobbling between $3,440 and $3,510. Trading volumes for both blue-chip currencies were down significantly.
Over $200 million was liquidated from the market in the last 24 hours, with long liquidations accounting for $115 million.
Bitcoin's Open Interest rose marginally by 0.24% in the last 24 hours. The number of traders placing upside bets on the cryptocurrency declined vis-à-vis those betting against it, according to the Long/Short Ratio.
Funding rates rose on top exchanges, indicating that traders expected Bitcoin's price to rise.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET)
|Movement (MOVE)
|+21.65%
|$1.15
|Bitget Token (BGB)
|+15.37%
|$5.77
|GateToken (GT)
|+7.25%
|$14.72
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.43 trillion, following a decrease of 0.11% in the last 24 hours.
Stock futures were broadly unchanged on Wednesday overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures was down or 0.06%, as of 8:30 p.m. ET. Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.01%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.15%.
The stock market was closed for the Christmas holiday. The Japanese market opened higher, with the Nikkei 225 index gaining 0.44%, a day after a report said the country was compiling a record $735 billion budget for the next fiscal year.
Analyst Notes: Well-known cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez deemed $97,300 the "most significant support" for Bitcoin, with over 1.5 million wallets accumulating 1.49 million BTCs around the level.
Popular on-chain analytics firm Santiment revealed a positive crowd sentiment after Bitcoin's bullish Christmas rally, with many anticipating the asset to hit $110,000 next.
"Historically, we will see $110,000 Bitcoin only after the crowd doesn’t expect it," Santiment cautioned.
