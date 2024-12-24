WeBuy Global Shares Climb On Disney Cruise Campaign Success Powered By Micky1.0 AI

WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. WBUY shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company disclosed the success of its Disney cruise campaign, driven by its innovative Micky1.0 Travel AI on WhatsApp.

Earlier this month, the company had launched Micky1.0, available through WhatsApp.

Webuy’s Micky1.0 instantly answers travel inquiries with real-time quotes, detailed information on travel packages, flights, and accommodations.

It offers personalized recommendations based on user preferences, including weather updates and itinerary suggestions.

Micky1.0 supports multiple languages (English, Malay, Chinese) and communicates via both voice and text, streamlining trip planning for group tours and independent travel.

Webuy’s Disney cruise campaign utilized its digital marketing expertise to channel leads to Micky1.0.

The campaign showcased the company’s ability to enhance customer engagement and achieve strong financial outcomes through advanced AI and personalized service integration.

Micky1.0 handled customer inquiries, delivered real-time quotes, and offered tailored recommendations, seamlessly transitioning qualified leads to travel consultants for finalizing bookings.

This approach demonstrated the effective integration of advanced technology with human expertise.

Also, this month, Webuy progressed to the next phase of NVIDIA‘s AI Accelerator Program.

Webuy's participation in this program highlights its commitment to driving innovation through technology, aiming to transform the e-commerce and travel industries.

Price Action: WBUY shares rose 6.2% to 18 cents on Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock