Dow Jumps Over 200 Points, Crude Oil Gains 1.5%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.53% to 43,132.84 while the NASDAQ climbed 1.05% to 19,972.38. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.78% to 6,020.96.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 1.8% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, health care shares rose by just 0.1%.

Top Headline

The composite manufacturing index in the U.S. Fifth District increased to -10 in December compared to a reading of -14 in the previous month.

Equities Trading UP



Greenfire Resources Ltd. GFR shares shot up 13% to $7.00 after Waterous Energy Fund acquired 9,311,424 common shares and 2,654,179 common share purchase warrants of the company.

Shares of Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company CREV got a boost, surging 103% to $7.87 after the company announced it has reached an agreement with OIC for a further $25 million in financing to support the ongoing liquidity of the business.

Jet.AI Inc. JTAI shares were also up, gaining 73% to $5.91 after the company announced it launched "Ava" an agentic AI model for private jet booking.

Equities Trading DOWN

Canoo Inc. GOEV shares dropped 8% to $1.4606.

Shares of Limoneira Company LMNR were down 8% to $24.80 after reporting fourth-quarter results.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc RIGL was down, falling 7% to $16.00.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.5% to $70.28 while gold traded up 0.1% at $2,630.20.

Silver traded up 0.1% to $30.205 on Monday, while copper rose 0.6% to $4.1085.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.17%, Germany's DAX fell 0.18% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.14%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.33%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 0.42%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.32%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.08%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 1.26% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.09%.

Economics

U.S. Redbook index increased 5.9% year-over-year in the latest week, following a prior reading of 4.8% gain.

