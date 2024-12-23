Dogecoin Turns Green As Trump Appoints Loyalist Katie Miller To The Department Of Government Efficiency.

Popular dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD spiked late Sunday night after President-elect Donald Trump recruited longtime loyalist Katie Miller to the Department of Government Efficiency, overseen by billionaire Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

What happened: Through his Truth Social account, Trump announced, "Katie Miller will soon be joining DOGE! She has been a loyal supporter of mine for many years, and will bring her professional experience to Government Efficiency."

Miller expressed gratitude to Trump for the appointment and said, "Deeply honored to work for you at DOGE to make our government efficient and accountable. Let's Make America Great Again!"

Thank you @realDonaldTrump for your trust. Deeply honored to work for you at DOGE to make our government efficient and accountable. Let's Make America Great Again! https://t.co/JYuvCEu6mp — Katie Miller (@katierosemiller) December 23, 2024

Why It Matters: Miller served as deputy press secretary at the Department of Homeland Security in Trump's first administration. She later took over as press secretary for former Vice President Mike Pence.

Miller's husband, Stephen Miller, was named as Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy in the upcoming Trump administration.

Floated by Musk and greenlighted by Trump, the Department of Government Efficiency, popularly known as DOGE, is aimed at bringing down government bureaucracy, slashing excess regulations, cutting waste expenditures, and restructuring federal agencies.

Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that Musk has expressed interest in in recent years, has gained in response to developments surrounding the department.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Dogecoin was exchanging hands at $0.315, up 2.19 % in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

