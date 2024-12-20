BlackRock's Explainer Sparks FUD On Bitcoin's 21 Million Supply Cap: Changes Theoretically Possible But 'Unlikely,' Says Analyst

The world's largest asset manager, BlackRock, raised eyebrows on Wednesday after including a line in an explainer video that supposedly disputed Bitcoin's BTC/USD finite supply thesis.

What happened: The 3-minute-long video, shared by various X users, including MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor, went over the technical details of the top cryptocurrency and its value proposition.

However, when the video reached the fixed supply part, a text disclaimer emerged, stating, "There's no guarantee that Bitcoin's 21 million supply cap will not be changed."

This was enough to spark anxiety among Bitcoiners. A user, going by the pseudonym The Prairie Banana, wondered why such a disclaimer would be inserted.

Alexander, another user, said, “Umm, is BlackRock already coming up with a way to implement a hard fork increasing the BTC cap?

Joel Valenzuela, director of marketing and business development at Dash, voiced strong insinuations, even suggesting a "Bitcoin hijack" theory.

BlackRock didn't immediately respond to Benzinga's request for clarification.

Why It Matters: For long, Bitcoin proponents have aggressively pitched its 21 million supply cap as a hedge against fiat debasement and inflation, giving it a gold-like status.

Theoretically, the supply limit can be altered, but thanks to the network's decentralized nature, the process would require a consensus-driven hard fork among nodes—entities that run Bitcoin software to validate and relay transactions.

The same was argued by Neeraj Khandelwal, co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX, who deemed the likelihood of such an event "unlikely."

🧵Why BlackRock is wrong about Bitcoin's 21M cap being changeable!



There is currently some FUD about the below disclaimer from Blackrock's recent educational video. It states: 'There is no guarantee that bitcoin's 21 million supply will not be changed'



Some critics claim that… pic.twitter.com/Z3yAJu3V3Y — Neeraj Khandelwal (@neerajKh_) December 19, 2024

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $96,624.38, down 4.50% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

