Shytoshi Kusama Shares 'Huge News' As Shiba Inu Partners With Chainlink To Boost Shibarium, Ecosystem Tokens

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD entered into a partnership with the decentralized oracle network Chainlink LINK/USD Thursday in a bid to expand its ecosystem.

What Happened: The partnership would see the integration of Chainlink’s standard for blockchain interoperability as the primary cross-chain infrastructure for Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 blockchain.

Additionally, the Cross-Chain Token standard would make Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens like SHIB, Doge Killer (LEASH), and Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD available across 12 different blockchains.

Shiba Inu’s mysterious lead, Shytoshi Kusama, deemed the development “huge news” for the ecosystem.

“Expect much more from this partnershib,” Kusama said, in typical Shiba Inu lingo.

For the curious, Chainlink acts as a bridge between the blockchain and the outside world, enabling smart contracts to access data and events from off-chain sources. Based on Ethereum ETH/USD, the platform’s flagship Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol allows developers to build applications that can send tokens and messages across the blockchain.

Why It Matters: The inclusion of Chainlink’s standard could increase the accessibility of Shiba Inu assets, potentially leading to increased demand. The integration could also unlock more industry-specific use cases for Shibarium, a growing Layer-2 solution.

Earlier this week, Shiba Inu announced the airdrop of its newly launched meme coin Shifu (SHIFU) for its loyal community members. A significant proportion of the supply has been set aside for holders of SHIB, BONE, and LEASH.

Price Action: The associated tokens failed to respond positively. SHIB was down 8.36% in the last 24 hours, while LINK was down 6.40%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

