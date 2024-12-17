What's Going On With Momentus Stock Tuesday?

Momentus Inc MNTS shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it will join an upcoming Transporter rideshare mission with SpaceX.

What Happened: Momentus said it signed a contract with SpaceX to join an upcoming Transporter rideshare mission launching as soon as early 2026.

Momentus plans to launch its Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle to transport a mix of payloads from the U.S. Department of Defense and commercial customers to Low-Earth Orbit.

The space transportation and infrastructure services company said it has additional capacity to support customers planning Low-Earth Orbit deployment and hosted payload missions in early 2026. Booking opportunities for the launch remain open.

“We’re thrilled to be under contract supporting DoD programs, including for our upcoming launch and look forward to also deploying commercial payloads in orbit on this upcoming launch of our Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle,” said John Rood, CEO of Momentus.

“These exciting collaborations position Momentus at the forefront of the future in-space economy.”

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers commercial satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and other in-orbit services.

Several space-related stocks have rallied in recent weeks driven by optimism surrounding a more favorable regulatory environment for launches under the incoming administration. The investor enthusiasm appears to be driven by the relationship between President-elect Donald Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

MNTS Price Action: Momentus shares were up 8.30% at $8.48 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of SpaceX.