Amentum Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Amentum Holdings, Inc. AMTM will release earnings results for its latest quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Analysts expect the Chantilly, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at 25 cents per share. Amentum projects to report revenue of $3.41 billion for the recent quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 2, Amentum named Darren Burton as Chief People Officer.

Amentum shares fell 1% to close at $23.61 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $30 on Nov. 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $31 on Oct. 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

