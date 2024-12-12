Bill Gates Recalls The Time Warren Buffett Slept Over And Ate Oreos For Breakfast – 'Poor Example For Young People' But It Works For Him

If there's one thing we can learn from Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, it's this: even billionaires bond over Oreos.

Lately, rumors have swelled about a rough patch in their once rock-solid friendship. While the exact details are unclear, it's reported that Buffett, who has donated an astounding $43 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation since 2006, may have grown frustrated with the organization's bureaucracy. Reports also suggest he's planning to cease contributions after his death. Regardless, the heart of their relationship – built on decades of camaraderie and respect – deserves a closer look.

In a 2016 Gates Notes blog post, Gates reflected on their 25-year friendship, which began in the summer of 1991. Gates was dragged, somewhat reluctantly, to meet Buffett at a family retreat. At the time, Gates wasn't impressed. "Look, he just buys and sells pieces of paper. That's not real value-added," Gates told his mother. But what started as a meeting he wanted to skip turned into hours of fascinating conversation – and the beginning of an extraordinary friendship.

One moment that perfectly encapsulates their bond? The first time Buffett stayed at Gates' home and cracked open a package of Oreos – for breakfast. Gates recalled the scene with a mix of amusement and disbelief. "Our kids immediately demanded they have some too. He may set a poor example for young people, but it's a diet that somehow works for him."

Buffett's unique eating habits are legendary: burgers, Coke and ice cream make up most of his menu. It's like he found his favorite diner meal as a kid and decided to stick with it for life. Gates finds it all hilariously endearing, which is probably why their dinners together are always so memorable. "That's one reason it's so fun to go out to dinner with him," Gates wrote.

Their friendship has always been peppered with quirky moments. During a visit to Buffett's Omaha home, Gates and his wife Melinda discovered the dining room chairs were missing their cushions – Buffett hadn't noticed they'd been out for reupholstering for months. Then there's the fact that Buffett, despite being worth over $100 billion, personally drives to the airport to pick Gates up. No chauffeur, no fanfare – just Buffett in his car, ready with a story or joke.

Gates says those small, human gestures make Buffett an extraordinary friend. "It's a small gesture, but it means the world to me. I'm always impatient for the plane doors to open because I know Warren will be waiting with a new story or a joke."

Over the years, Buffett has shared plenty of wisdom with Gates – not just about business but life. "He's helped us do two things that are impossible to overdo in one lifetime: learn and laugh more," Gates wrote. Buffett even sends Gates articles he thinks he'll find interesting – through actual snail mail.

While recent reports hint at potential tension between the two, the essence of their relationship shines through in the stories Gates has shared. "Friendship is about being the kind of friend you wish you had yourself," Gates once wrote. Whether it's sharing wisdom, laughter or a package of Oreos, their bond reminds us that the best parts of life are often the simplest – and sometimes chocolate-coated.

Image via Wikimedia Commons/ Flickr