What's Going On With Rezolve AI Stock Thursday?

Rezolve AI Ltd RZLV shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced plans to align with Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) initiatives.

What Happened: Rezolve AI announced its active participation in initiatives expected to align with the planned presidential advisory commission D.O.G.E.

The company said its BRAiNPOWA LLM and BRAiN Commerce platform are driving retail transformation through improved operational efficiency and noted that it believes its solutions are well-positioned to support the goals of D.O.G.E.

“Efficiency and innovation go hand in hand. By embracing the principles we expect the Department of Government Efficiency to champion, we are showcasing how artificial intelligence can revolutionize retail operations while empowering a leaner and more agile workforce,” said Daniel Wagner, CEO of Rezolve AI.

Key components of Rezolve AI’s “alignment” include streamlined operations, workforce optimization, innovative payment solutions, sustainability goals and enhanced accessibility.

RZLV Price Action: Rezolve AI shares were up 9.55% at $2.18 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

