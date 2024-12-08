PEPE Surges 27% Over The Week Powered By Crypto Exchange Listings As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Get Left Behind

Frog-themed cryptocurrency Pepe PEPE/USD was one of the most successful meme coins over the last week, outperforming the more names in the field.

What happened: The Ethereum ETH/USD–based coin climbed over 27% this week, becoming the best-performing meme coin with a market valuation of more than $2 billion.

In doing so, it outclassed blue-chip tokens like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, which grew only 3.51% and 4.80%, respectively.

Last week, the coin was listed on Binance.US, the American subsidiary of cryptocurrency trading behemoth Binance BNB/USD. This followed its listing on other premier U.S.-based trading platforms like Coinbase and Robinhood last month.

The $11 billion capitalization coin has benefitted from a broader market rally that has propelled Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world's largest cryptocurrency, beyond the $100,000 milestone.

PEPE soared over 150% over the last month, as the cryptocurrency space pinned high hopes on President-elect Donald Trump to support the industry’s growth with friendly policies.

In the last 24 hours, the total balance held by PEPE's long-term holders increased by 4.4%, per IntoTheBlock data. A surge in accumulation typically indicates bullish sentiment.

Price Action: As of this writing, PEPE was trading at $0.00002645, up 0.87% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

