Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Reverse After Advances: BTC Records Historic Weekly Close While Analyst Paints $6K Target For ETH

Leading cryptocurrencies slipped in overnight trading on Sunday after Bitcoin recorded its first-ever weekly close above $100,000.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-0.49%
|$99,600.82
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-1.15%
|$3,959.94
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-1.21%
|$0.4582
What Happened: The world’s largest cryptocurrency rallied sharply during the evening, pushing above $101,000 before plunging below $100,000 overnight.
Ethereum also touched $4,000 before making a U-turn toward the $3,900 zone.
Bitcoin and Ethereum recorded declines in their market dominance, with the apex cryptocurrency's share dropping by as much as 4.45% in the last 24 hours.
Cryptocurrency liquidations exceeded $222 million in the last 24 hours, with $149 million in leveraged long bets getting erased.
Bitcoin's Open Interest (OI) rose marginally by 0.26%. An increase in OI, coming alongside a fall in spot price, could indicate the addition of more short positions, typically seen as a bearish signal.
Indeed, the number of traders betting against Bitcoin surged as the Long/Short Ratio dipped from above 1 to 0.82 in the last 24 hours.
The market sentiment remained in the "Extreme Greed" region, per the Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET)
|Monero (XMR)
|+9.07%
|$219.91
|dYdX (DYDX)
|+7.19%
|$2.61
|Pep (PEPE)
|+6.96%
|$0.00002618
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.69 trillion, following a marginal increase of 0.88% in the last 24 hours.
Stock futures were flat Sunday overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures was down 2 points at 7:50 a.m. Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped 25 points, while the Nasdaq 100 Futures slid just 0.03%.
Major averages like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite recorded winning runs last week, gaining 0.83% and 2.59%, respectively, bolstered by a stronger-than-expected rebound in employment data for November.
This week, investors will stay focused on the November consumer price index data, slated for release on Wednesday.
Analyst Notes: Well-known cryptocurrency analyst Rekt Capital highlighted a "momentous" occasion for Bitcoin as it recorded its first-ever weekly close above $100,000.
Van de Poppe urged his followers to hold on to their positions and buy dips.
Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Mikybull Crypto noted Ethereum's upside breakout from a months-long range, predicting a move to $6,000 before a potential retest.
"The next phase of #ALTSEASON will follow afterward," the analyst remarked.
