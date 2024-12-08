Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Reverse After Advances: BTC Records Historic Weekly Close While Analyst Paints $6K Target For ETH

Leading cryptocurrencies slipped in overnight trading on Sunday after Bitcoin recorded its first-ever weekly close above $100,000.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD -0.49% $99,600.82 Ethereum ETH/USD

-1.15% $3,959.94 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -1.21% $0.4582

What Happened: The world’s largest cryptocurrency rallied sharply during the evening, pushing above $101,000 before plunging below $100,000 overnight.

Ethereum also touched $4,000 before making a U-turn toward the $3,900 zone.

Bitcoin and Ethereum recorded declines in their market dominance, with the apex cryptocurrency's share dropping by as much as 4.45% in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency liquidations exceeded $222 million in the last 24 hours, with $149 million in leveraged long bets getting erased.

Bitcoin's Open Interest (OI) rose marginally by 0.26%. An increase in OI, coming alongside a fall in spot price, could indicate the addition of more short positions, typically seen as a bearish signal.

Indeed, the number of traders betting against Bitcoin surged as the Long/Short Ratio dipped from above 1 to 0.82 in the last 24 hours.

The market sentiment remained in the "Extreme Greed" region, per the Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET) Monero (XMR) +9.07% $219.91 dYdX (DYDX) +7.19% $2.61 Pep (PEPE) +6.96% $0.00002618

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.69 trillion, following a marginal increase of 0.88% in the last 24 hours.

Stock futures were flat Sunday overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures was down 2 points at 7:50 a.m. Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped 25 points, while the Nasdaq 100 Futures slid just 0.03%.

Major averages like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite recorded winning runs last week, gaining 0.83% and 2.59%, respectively, bolstered by a stronger-than-expected rebound in employment data for November.

This week, investors will stay focused on the November consumer price index data, slated for release on Wednesday.

Analyst Notes: Well-known cryptocurrency analyst Rekt Capital highlighted a "momentous" occasion for Bitcoin as it recorded its first-ever weekly close above $100,000.

Van de Poppe urged his followers to hold on to their positions and buy dips.

#BTC



Momentous occasion for Bitcoin as it performs its first Daily Close above $100k ever



Technically, the retest of $100k is now underway



But this retest is so volatile that it is also a third consecutive retest of the major Daily resistance (red)$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin https://t.co/bavh2vbGJT pic.twitter.com/dItlJj49En — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) December 9, 2024

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Mikybull Crypto noted Ethereum's upside breakout from a months-long range, predicting a move to $6,000 before a potential retest.

"The next phase of #ALTSEASON will follow afterward," the analyst remarked.

$ETH has broken out



Potential retest and then a $6k target 🎯



The next phase of #ALTSEASON will follow afterward https://t.co/RmpzgDLEzu pic.twitter.com/n8f3VrYLAo — Mikybull 🐂Crypto (@MikybullCrypto) December 9, 2024

