Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Is Moving Higher Thursday: What's Going On?

Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR shares are trading higher on Thursday. The company announced a Bitcoin BTC/USD production and operations update.

What Happened: Bitdeer said it mined 150 bitcoin in November, down from 403 bitcoin mined in the same period last year.

The company’s Sealminer A1 is on track with 0.1 EH/s powered on, 0.4 EH/s delivered for installation, 0.3 EH/s in-transit to data centers and 2.6 EH/s in production. The company also said it secured wafer capacity for Sealminer A2 expected to generate approximately 35 EH/s of hashrate in 2025.

Client-hosted machines increased by 11,000 units or 2.6 EH/s last month. The company said discussions are ongoing with multiple development partners and potential end users for selected sites in its high-performance computing (HPC) business.

Bitdeer also said it expanded AI cloud services to the United States and Holland, expanding service reach from Singapore and Canada.

“2025 is going to be a transformative year for Bitdeer. The launch of our SEALMINER A2 last month has generated tremendous interest,” said Linghui Kong, chief business officer of Bitdeer.

“Our initial plan of selling ~30,000 units to external customers has been fully reserved by customers, signaling the industry’s strong demand for cutting-edge technology and a diversified supply chain. Further, at the end of November, we increased our SEALMINER A2 production through Q3 2025 to 35 EH/s, up from 18 EH/s, based on the secured wafer capacity, significantly increasing our ability to ramp our self-mining hashrate and sales inventory.”

BTDR Price Action: Bitdeer shares were up 10.8% at $17.80 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.