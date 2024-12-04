Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Jump On Jerome Powell's Bullish BTC Take, Paul Atkins SEC Nomination: Analyst Highlights Impressive 320% Upside For ETH By May

Leading cryptocurrencies spiked Wednesday on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's favorable comments on Bitcoin and nomination of Paul Atkins as the next U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD +2.88% $98,465.76 Ethereum ETH/USD

+5.01% $3,808.09 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +3.25% $0.4253

What Happened: The world's largest cryptocurrency breached $99,000 after a 10-day gap, while Ethereum tapped $3,800 for the first time in six months.

The rally was likely spurred by Powell equating Bitcoin with gold and dispelling notions that the leading cryptocurrency was a threat to the U.S. monetary system.

The appointment of Paul Atkins, perceived to be cryptocurrency-friendly, as SEC's next Chair by President-elect Donald Trump, also provided fuel.

More than $513 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with $330 million in bullish bets getting erased.

About $383 million in short positions risked liquidation on Binance if Bitcoin hits $100,000.

Additionally, the number of top trader accounts shorting Bitcoin exceeded those placing bullish bets on the asset, as per Long/Short Ratio.

The "Extreme Greed" strengthened from 78 to 84 in the last 24 hours, per reading from the Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET) Curve DAO Token (CRV) +23.66% $1.09 The Sandbox (SAND) +19.72% $0.9311 Gala (GALA) +18.08% $0.06085

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.58 trillion, following an increase of 1.75% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks extended their record-breaking rally on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 308.51 points, or 0.69%, to close above 45,000 for the first time. The S&P 500 gained 0.61% to end at 6,086.49, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite spiked 1.30%, ending at 19,735.12. All three indexes closed at record highs.

The rally comes amid lower-than-expected growth in U.S. private businesses in November.

Investors shrugged off Fed Chair Powell's remarks on moving cautiously with rate cuts given the healthy state of the economy, as odds of a 0.25% slash increased from 72.9% to 74% in the last 24 hours, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Analyst Notes: Cryptocurrency analyst venturefounder expected Ethereum to break out of the range where it has been for the last seven years.

"Ethereum to repeat this impulsive breakout it did between 2016-2017 to shoot to new ATH very quickly," the analyst remarked, setting a bold price target of $15,937 by May 2025

#Ethereum about to break out of the 3 years of triangle consolidation, and $ETH could break out of the range where it has been for past 7 yrs.



Ethereum to repeat this impulsive breakout it did between 2016-2017 to shoot to new ATH very quickly



Price Target: $15,937 by May 2025 pic.twitter.com/YpOeWmM03T — venturefounder (@venturefounder) December 4, 2024

CrypNuevo, a popular X account known for offering technical analysis, predicted that a decisive close above $98,398 will propel Bitcoin to $104,000-$105,000.

$BTC update:



4h time frame ✍️



Acceptance above this dotted yellow line, 2-3 candles above it is enough to signal a potential push to $104k-$105k.



Very important: candle closes above it! I don't want wicks (resistance), I want candle closes. In the meantime, patience… pic.twitter.com/rAnsPbhzPw — CrypNuevo 🔨 (@CrypNuevo) December 4, 2024

Citing on-chain data, Influential analyst Ali Martinez revealed that nearly 400 whales, those holding between 100 and 10,000 BTC, have joined the network in the last two weeks.

Around 400 new #Bitcoin whales—holding between 100 and 10,000 $BTC—have joined the network in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/7qY6EGOWKv — Ali (@ali_charts) December 4, 2024

