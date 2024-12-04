What's Going On With Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Wednesday?

Zinger Key Points
- Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintains a Buy rating on Chipotle and raises the price target from $72 to $74.
- The analyst believes that Chipotle's price increase is being done from a position of strength.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG shares are moving higher on Wednesday after Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle and raised the price target from $72 to $74.
What To Know: In his note, the analyst pointed out that Chipotle has begun raising prices at certain locations, a move he believes is being made from a position of strength.
Tthe Mexican restaurant chain has increased prices by about 2% on proteins at approximately 20% of United States locations. The analyst noted that Chipotle typically implements price increases over several weeks and therefore expects additional price hikes at other locations.
The analyst highlighted that a 50bps increase in traffic in November suggests the price hike was initiated from a strong position. Chipotle previously reported a 4% growth in traffic for September, up from 2.5% in July, a trend that continued into October.
CMG Price Action: At the time of writing, Chipotle stock is trading 4.61% higher at $63.75, per data from Benzinga Pro.
Image: Photo via Shutterstock.
