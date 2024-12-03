Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Power Down Amid South Korea Political Turmoil: Analyst Shares Strategy For Altcoin Holders — Avoid Chasing FOMO, Take Profits

Leading cryptocurrencies traded flat Tuesday even as the stock market closed at new records.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD -0.35% $95,699.46 Ethereum ETH/USD

-0.27% $3,627.03 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -1.50% $0.4143

What Happened: Bitcoin had a rocky journey, falling to $93,645 in the morning before recovering to $96,000.

The volatility came amid huge political drama in South Korea, as President Yoon Suk Yeol revoked a martial law decree just hours after it was announced.

Bitcoin's market dominance fell by more than 6%, while altcoins recorded a significant jump in share.

The volatile movement led to more than $621 million in cryptocurrency liquidations in the last 24 hours, with bullish leveraged bets accounting for $389 million.

Bitcoin's Open Interest (OI) fell by 2.26% in the last 24 hours. Interestingly, most top traders, i.e., those with the highest margin balance, continue to be bullish on Bitcoin, as per the Long/Shorts Ratio.

The "Extreme Greed" strengthened from 76 to 78 in the last 24 hours, per the Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index, indicating expectations of future upsides.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET) Reserve Rights (RSR) +162.63% $0.02651 Tron (TRX) +90.37% $0.4195 Neo (NEO) +39.77% $25.08

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.52 trillion, following an increase of 1.70% in the last 24 hours.

Major stock indexes closed at new records on Tuesday. The S&P 500 gained 0.05% to end at 6,049.88, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite closed 0.40% higher to 19,480.91, setting a new intraday record of 19,486.14.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, dropped 0.17% to close at 44,705.53.

Exchange-traded funds tracking the South Korean market fell amid political drama surrounding martial law. The iShares MSCI South Korea ETF EWY closed down 1.59% to $55.81, while the Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF FLKR declined 0.84% to $18.78.

Investors parsed labor market data that revealed a higher-than-expected jump in job openings for October compared to September.

Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Justin Bennett made a bold prediction about Ethereum's future price moves.

"If I’m right about ETH, it trades back to $1,000 from current levels. If I’m wrong, Ethereum breaks $3,700 to target $4,000," he said. "I’ve placed my bet. I’ll be here to call out levels to watch if I’m right or admit if I’m wrong."

If I'm right about $ETH, it trades back to $1k from current levels.



If I'm wrong, #Ethereum breaks $3,700 to target $4k+.



No ego or emotions, just sharing what I see.



I've placed my bet. I'll be here to call out levels to watch if I'm right or admit if I'm wrong. pic.twitter.com/sb5ST5Xu5z — Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) December 3, 2024

Influential cryptocurrency market observer Michaël van de Poppe noted how the altcoins were logging double-digit gains on a daily basis.

"The good thing: we’re just getting started. The bad thing: people will lose a lot, too," he remarked.

Van De Poppe advised his followers not to chase FOMO and "take profits of the table."

The #Altcoins are extremely heating up at this point.



Double-digit returns day after day; it's great.



The good thing: we're just getting started.

The bad thing:people will lose a lot, too.



Make sure to avoid chasing FOMO in those positions and take profits of the table. — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 3, 2024

Photo by Igor Faun on Shutterstock

