Beyond The CBD Bubble: Can Hemp Fiber Boost US Manufacturing With Eco-Friendly Products?

As the U.S. hemp industry moves beyond the CBD bubble that led many farmers and manufacturers into financial strain, hemp fiber production is emerging as a promising alternative.

While specialty crops often create market volatility due to their niche appeal, hemp fiber could provide a more stable option. It offers manufacturers a chance to diversify production, farmers an opportunity to rotate crops and consumers with eco-friendly products.

Dr. David Suchoff, assistant professor at North Carolina State University, is leading research focused on two key questions for hemp farmers: how harvest timing impacts fiber quality and how environmental factors influence production.

In an in-depth conversation with Benzinga Cannabis, Suchoff dove into the complexities of hemp fiber production and what's driving innovation in this relatively untapped market in the U.S. What could the future hold for hemp beyond its use in CBD? Let's find out.

When The Time Is Right: Harvesting Fiber At The Sweet Spot

Hemp fiber production is more complex than medicinal cannabis, as it requires the articulation of multiple industries and supply chains.

Unlike fruits or cannabinoid hemp, hemp fibers don't ripen on a set schedule. Harvesting too early results in underdeveloped fibers, while too late can make them harder to process. Thus Suchoff's research focuses on determining the optimal harvest timing for quality and yield.

"When we're growing hemp for fiber, we're targeting the stems, not the flowers," he explained. "Fiber hemp doesn't ripen like fruit. We don't harvest it based on when it's ‘ready' like we would with other crops. Instead, we aim to grow the plant tall, focusing on the stems, which is where the fibers are concentrated. As the plant flowers, its growth slows, so we typically harvest it around that time to ensure we're getting the maximum fiber yield without compromising quality. If we wait too long, the fibers become more difficult to process."

The research also examines genetics and geography. Varieties from China and Kentucky, are being tested in Montana and North Carolina, to understand how they respond to their growing environments.

Fiber Geography: Climate, Location And The Right Stuff

Geographic location plays a key role in hemp fiber production. Suchoff’s team is conducting field trials across multiple locations, to assess how various climates affect fiber quality. The Southeast U.S. presents unique challenges, particularly due to the early flowering of hemp varieties bred for cooler climates in Europe and Canada.

"Some hemp varieties bred for European or Canadian climates don't produce enough biomass in our region because they flower too early," he said. By using varieties like those originating from China, which are better suited for warmer climates, they hope to determine how different environmental conditions affect fiber growth and quality.

Hemp Fiber's Applications

Suchoff emphasizes the singularities of processing hemp fiber, particularly separating the fibers from the stalk. The retting process, which uses microbial action to break down the plant, is a crucial step that can be inefficient in cooler climates. This inefficiency can result in higher costs and lower-quality fiber.

"Processing hemp for textiles is more challenging compared to other materials," he explained. "But a huge market already exists in the nonwoven textile industry, including products like wipes and packaging materials."

While hemp fiber may not compete with high-end apparel textiles immediately, it is making a significant impact in more utilitarian products, offering a sustainable alternative to synthetic fibers.

Cotton's New Green Companion?

While Suchoff does not expect hemp fiber to fully revive the traditional textile industry in the U.S., he believes it can contribute to its sustainability. The consumer demand for eco-friendly, sustainable clothing and packaging is growing, and hemp fibers offer a more natural, biodegradable option compared to synthetics. "Hemp might not replace cotton, but it's a valuable supplement."

Hemp Farming 101

Suchoff advises farmers to be cautious. While hemp is a relatively low-input crop, the industry is still in its early stages. He emphasizes that farmers should secure contracts before committing time and money to hemp farming. “I wouldn't advise farmers to invest unless they have a contract in hand. The demand is growing, but it's still slow," he warns.

The biggest hurdle for farmers in the southeast U.S. is the high cost of seed, particularly for varieties that are suited for their region. Suchoff is optimistic that within the next year, the cost of seeds will decrease thanks to ongoing research into developing more affordable, region-specific hemp varieties.

Seedling Success

His team is breeding hemp varieties suited for warmer climates to help lower seed costs. "Right now, a lot of the seeds we use come from China, and they're expensive due to shipping and breeding limitations," Suchoff says. "But in the next year, we hope to have commercially available seeds that will lower production costs for farmers."

The process involves working with seed companies to breed and test varieties before they're made available to farmers.

What's The Current Status Of Hemp Seed Certification In The U.S.?

While the U.S. does not yet have a national seed certification system for hemp, Suchoff notes that there's a movement toward creating one. The next Farm Bill includes language about setting up a certified seed program for hemp. In the meantime, patents are being issued for new hemp varieties and some states like North Carolina are working with breeders to ensure that quality, affordable hemp seeds are available to farmers.

