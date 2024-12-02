Core Scientific Shares Are Falling Today: What's Going On?

Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ shares are trading lower Monday potentially following the company's announcement of a proposed offering of $500 million in convertible senior notes due 2031. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: The notes are being offered in a private placement to institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933. These senior notes will be unsecured obligations. They will accrue interest payable semi-annually and mature on June 15 2031, unless converted, redeemed, or repurchased earlier.

Core Scientific has provided conditions under which the notes can be converted to cash, shares or a combination of both. The company also outlined specific scenarios for redemption and repurchase, including an option for noteholders to require repurchase if certain fundamental changes occur.

The proceeds from this offering are earmarked for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and potential acquisitions. The terms of the notes, including the interest rate and conversion rate, will be finalized upon pricing the offering. However, concerns surrounding increased debt and the potential impact on shareholder equity appear to be weighing on the stock.

CORZ Price Action: Core Scientific shares were down 10.7% at $15.92 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Robert Way On Shutterstock.com.