Silicon Valley Titans And Their Psychedelic Journeys: The Experiences That Shaped Them

In the high-pressure, constantly evolving world of Silicon Valley, some of the most influential leaders have turned to psychedelics in their search for creativity, personal growth and mental clarity. As Business Insider reported, from Apple's APPL visionary co-founder Steve Jobs to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and even Tesla's TSLA Elon Musk, the use of mind-altering substances has played a significant, if often private, role in the development of the tech industry's most powerful figures.

Steve Jobs: A “Profound Experience” In The Pursuit Of Purpose

The late Steve Jobs, widely celebrated for his role in revolutionizing technology, was outspoken about how his experiences with LSD shaped his worldview. Jobs spent his early 20s exploring the boundaries of consciousness through meditation, travel and psychedelics. His exploration of LSD, he later revealed, helped him discover a deeper sense of purpose that would define his career.

“I came of age at a magical time,” Jobs told his biographer Walter Isaacson, describing the counterculture of the 1960s and early ’70s. The entrepreneur went on to call his use of LSD "one of the most important things in my life," emphasizing that it had been a profound experience. “It reinforced my sense of what was important—creating great things instead of making money, putting things back into the stream of history and of human consciousness as much as I could,” he said.

During a two-year period between 1972 and 1974, Jobs reportedly took LSD between 10 to 15 times, before ultimately stepping away from the drug. His time with psychedelics is often viewed as foundational to his radical thinking and his ability to see beyond the conventional constraints of business.

Sam Altman: From Anxiety To Calm Through Psychedelic Retreats

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has been vocal about how psychedelics helped him transform his mental and emotional state. In a September appearance on the “Life in Seven Songs” podcast, Altman shared how a retreat in Mexico, where psychedelics were used under the guidance of a facilitator, profoundly altered his perception of self and the world.

"If you had told me that, like, one weekend-long retreat in Mexico was going to significantly change that, I would have said absolutely not," Altman said. “And it really did.” He revealed that prior to his psychedelic experiences, he had been “a very anxious, unhappy person,” but after the retreat, he felt a lasting calm that had not been achieved through other means.

Altman's personal experiences with psychedelics have led him to become an advocate for their therapeutic potential. The OpenAI co-founder has invested in several startups focusing on psychedelic research and is the board chairman of Journey Colab, a company working on clinical treatments for addiction using psychedelic substances.

Sergey Brin: The Quiet Advocate Of Psilocybin

Google GOOG co-founder Sergey Brin's relationship with psychedelics has remained largely under the radar. While Brin has not publicly confirmed his use of psilocybin (the active compound in magic mushrooms), reports from The Wall Street Journal suggest that he has experimented with the substance. Brin has also demonstrated a keen interest in the therapeutic potential of psychedelics, backing a nonprofit venture, Catalyst4, which has committed $15 million to research a hallucinogenic treatment for mental health conditions.

Brin's participation in Burning Man, the annual festival known for its exploration of art, community and altered states, suggests that his curiosity about psychedelics could be more than just a passing interest. His connection to psychedelic culture reflects a broader trend among Silicon Valley elites who embrace altered states of consciousness as part of their personal and professional journeys.

Elon Musk: ‘Mild Exploratory Journeys’ And Ketamine

Perhaps the most enigmatic of these tech giants when it comes to psychedelic use is Elon Musk. Although Musk has not publicly confirmed any direct use of substances like LSD or magic mushrooms, reports from sources close to him suggest that he has experimented with psychedelics in the past. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has spoken openly about his use of ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic with hallucinogenic properties, which he says he uses to combat negative emotional states, such as depression.

In an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, Musk revealed that he uses a “small amount” of ketamine about once every other week. He suggested that the substance helps him maintain focus during challenging times, particularly when he feels his mental state deteriorating. “If you use too much ketamine, you can’t really get work done, and I have a lot of work,” Musk explained. Despite its recreational use, Musk sees ketamine as a more effective alternative to traditional antidepressants like SSRIs.

Though Musk's public remarks on psychedelics are rare, his willingness to discuss the benefits of the substances, along with his presence at Burning Man, suggest that he sees some value in exploring altered states of consciousness.

A Culture Of Exploration In Silicon Valley

These figures' relationships with psychedelics reflect a larger cultural phenomenon within Silicon Valley, where boundaries are continually being pushed and unconventional methods are sought to enhance creativity and problem-solving. The use of psychedelics is increasingly being viewed not only as a tool for personal exploration but also as a potential therapeutic solution for mental health challenges that often accompany the high-pressure environment of the tech world. Despite the stigma that still surrounds psychedelics in some circles, a growing body of research suggests that these substances can play a role in treating everything from depression to addiction, spurring more Silicon Valley leaders to speak out or invest in related startups.

