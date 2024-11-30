Donaldson Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Analysts expect Donaldson to report quarterly earnings at 82 cents per share. That's up from 75 cents per share a year ago. The Bloomington, Minnesota-based company projects to report quarterly revenue of $893.49 million, compared to $846.3 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 29, Donaldson Company said CFO Scott Robinson will retire on Oct. 31 and Brad Pogalz will assume the role.

Donaldson shares fell 0.5% to close at $77.64 on Wednesday.

Stifel analyst Nathan Jones maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $76 to $71 on Aug. 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Raymond James analyst Tim Thein initiated coverage on the stock with a Market Perform rating on June 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Baird analyst Richard Eastman maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $80 to $79 on June 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

