Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge As Traders Raise Risk Appetite Ahead Of Thanksgiving: Analyst Sets Mid-Term Price Target For ETH At $6K

Leading cryptocurrencies rallied ahead of Thanksgiving, shrugging off sell-offs in the stock market.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD +4.49% $96,156.90 Ethereum ETH/USD

+9.94% $3,652.83 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +4.81% $0.4026

What Happened: Bitcoin began to surge in the early morning hours, reaching an intraday peak of $97,357. The rally reversed the corrective action that halted the leading cryptocurrency’s march to $100,000.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, outshone its senior partner with nearly 10% gains over the last 24 hours. The uptick boosted its weekly returns to 17%, compared to Bitcoin’s 1.34%.

Over $261 million were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with downside bets accounting for $182 million in losses.

Speculative interest rose as Open Interest, or the money locked in unsettled derivatives contracts, increased 14.62% for Ethereum, and 2.95% for Bitcoin.

The number of traders taking long positions for Bitcoin surged against those taking downside bets, according to the Long/Shorts Ratio.

The "Extreme Greed" sentiment strengthened from 75 to 77 over the last 24 hours, according to the reading of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET) Ethereum Name Service (ENS) +64.56% $36.36 Uniswap (UNI) +22.28% $13.25 Ethena (ENA) +20.16% $0.719

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.34 trillion, following a jump of 4.18% in the last 24 hours.

Stock market investors locked in gains ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed 138.25 points, or 0.31%, to close at 44,722.06. The S&P 500 slid 0.38% to end at 5,998.74, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite pulled back 0.60% to close at 19,060.48.

In other news, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve’s most reliable inflation measure, increased in October but met expert forecasts.

Traders priced in a 64.7% chance of a 0.25% rate cut in next month's FOMC meeting, up from 59.4% a day earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

U.S. markets will remain shut on Thursday due to Thanksgiving.

Analyst Notes: Noted on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant stated that Bitcoin's cycle was still far from the "Extreme Bull" phase, suggesting potential for further growth.

It added that price drawdowns would eventually follow, as history has shown, allowing players who missed jumping in earlier another shot.

Is it too late to buy in?



Bitcoin has surged 34% in November '24, with the bull run in full swing.



The CryptoQuant Cycle Indicator shows that Cycle Peak hasn't reached the Extreme Bull phase yet, indicating there's still potential for growth.



How can you enter? A thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/DCIovZzuTI — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) November 27, 2024

Widely-followed cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez issued $6,000 as a mid-term target for Ethereum while setting $10,000 as the long-term goal.

Another influential analyst, Rekt Capital, stated that Ether needs a weekly close above the $3,700 resistance to "new highs not seen since late 2021."

$ETH



Ethereum has revisited the ~$3700 resistance of its main market structure (light blue)



Now needs a Weekly Close above this resistance to break out into macro trend continuation to new highs not seen since late 2021#ETH #Crypto #Ethereum https://t.co/gt6w65hexJ pic.twitter.com/BE0E2LfW70 — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) November 27, 2024

