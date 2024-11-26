Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble As 'Diamond Hands' Lock In Gains: Top Analyst Anticipates BTC Rebound

Leading cryptocurrencies slid further Tuesday, as long-term investors continued to chase profits.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD -2.18% $92,538.27 Ethereum ETH/USD

-3.32% $3,335.13 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -4.39% $0.3886

What Happened: Bitcoin fell to an intraday low of $90,770 before recovering to $92,500 in overnight hours. The corrective action has wiped all of the gains made over the week, halting the leading cryptocurrency’s rise to $100,000.

Long-term Bitcoin holders have offloaded 728,000 coins in the past 30 days, marking the largest sell-off since April.

Over $364 million in long positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours, out of a total of $477 million. Bitcoin's Open Interest also declined by over 5% in the last 24 hours.

That said, the number of Binance traders going long on Bitcoin still heavily outpaced those betting against the asset, according to the Long/Shorts Ratio indicator.

Additionally, around $695 million in leveraged shorts risked liquidation if the apex cryptocurrency rebounds to $98,000.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET) Algorand (ALGO) +13.71% $0.3031 Fantom (FTM) +7.27% $1.08 Injective (INJ) +7.09% $29.61

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.18 trillion, following a contraction of 2.29% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks climbed to new records Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.74 points, or 0.28%, to close at 44,860.31, while the S&P 500 gained 0.57% to end at 6,021.63. Both the broad-based indexes closed at record highs. Tech-focused Nasdaq Composite added 0.63% higher to close at 19,175.58.

Investors parsed the minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting, which revealed a consensus among policymakers that inflation was gradually reducing.

Market participants raised the odds of a 25 basis-point cut in next month's FOMC meeting to 57.7%, up from 52.3% a day earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data, considered the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is slated to be released Wednesday.

Analyst Notes: In a note shared with Benzinga, Haider Rafique, Global Chief Marketing Officer at cryptocurrency exchange OKX, commented on why Bitcoin was fumbling around the $100,000 mark.

“There’s definitely profit-taking at these levels. The average holding price is around $30,000, representing a two to three-times upside for investors. So, there’s significant sell pressure, but we also see equal buyback pressure," Rafique stated.

He added, "Many people have had $100,000 as a price target for liquidation. We’re seeing institutions like MicroStrategy buying and holding significant supply, which naturally reduces available liquidity on exchanges and creates upward momentum."

Widely-followed cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez spotted a ‘buy signal' from the TD Sequential indicator on Bitcoin's hourly chart.

Additionally, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) forming a higher low, a bullish divergence was witnessed, potentially helping Bitcoin to rebound to $95,000-$96,000.

