Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble As 'Diamond Hands' Lock In Gains: Top Analyst Anticipates BTC Rebound

Leading cryptocurrencies slid further Tuesday, as long-term investors continued to chase profits.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-2.18%
|$92,538.27
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-3.32%
|$3,335.13
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-4.39%
|$0.3886
What Happened: Bitcoin fell to an intraday low of $90,770 before recovering to $92,500 in overnight hours. The corrective action has wiped all of the gains made over the week, halting the leading cryptocurrency’s rise to $100,000.
Long-term Bitcoin holders have offloaded 728,000 coins in the past 30 days, marking the largest sell-off since April.
Over $364 million in long positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours, out of a total of $477 million. Bitcoin's Open Interest also declined by over 5% in the last 24 hours.
That said, the number of Binance traders going long on Bitcoin still heavily outpaced those betting against the asset, according to the Long/Shorts Ratio indicator.
Additionally, around $695 million in leveraged shorts risked liquidation if the apex cryptocurrency rebounds to $98,000.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET)
|Algorand (ALGO)
|+13.71%
|$0.3031
|Fantom (FTM)
|+7.27%
|$1.08
|Injective (INJ)
|+7.09%
|$29.61
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.18 trillion, following a contraction of 2.29% in the last 24 hours.
Stocks climbed to new records Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.74 points, or 0.28%, to close at 44,860.31, while the S&P 500 gained 0.57% to end at 6,021.63. Both the broad-based indexes closed at record highs. Tech-focused Nasdaq Composite added 0.63% higher to close at 19,175.58.
Investors parsed the minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting, which revealed a consensus among policymakers that inflation was gradually reducing.
Market participants raised the odds of a 25 basis-point cut in next month's FOMC meeting to 57.7%, up from 52.3% a day earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data, considered the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is slated to be released Wednesday.
.See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners
Analyst Notes: In a note shared with Benzinga, Haider Rafique, Global Chief Marketing Officer at cryptocurrency exchange OKX, commented on why Bitcoin was fumbling around the $100,000 mark.
“There’s definitely profit-taking at these levels. The average holding price is around $30,000, representing a two to three-times upside for investors. So, there’s significant sell pressure, but we also see equal buyback pressure," Rafique stated.
He added, "Many people have had $100,000 as a price target for liquidation. We’re seeing institutions like MicroStrategy buying and holding significant supply, which naturally reduces available liquidity on exchanges and creates upward momentum."
Widely-followed cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez spotted a ‘buy signal' from the TD Sequential indicator on Bitcoin's hourly chart.
Additionally, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) forming a higher low, a bullish divergence was witnessed, potentially helping Bitcoin to rebound to $95,000-$96,000.
Photo by CMP_NZ on Shutterstock
Read Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.