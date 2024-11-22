What's Going On With Reddit Stock Friday?

Reddit, Inc. RDDT shares are moving lower on Friday following a report suggesting that shareholder Advance Magazine Publishers, Inc. plans to establish a credit facility using its stake in the company. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: According to Yahoo Finance, the publishing company aims to make as much $1.2 billion in a sale of 7.8 million shares for between $145.38 to $148.54 per share.

Even though the company plans to sell shares, Advance is not exiting its investment in Reddit. Instead, the company is borrowing against the value of its Reddit shares. To maintain its ownership stake, Advance is purchasing derivatives linked to its Reddit shares.

RDDT Price Action: At the time of writing, Reddit shares are trading 9.01% lower at $143.84, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

