What's Going On With Incyte Shares Tuesday?

Incyte Corporation INCY stock is trading lower on Tuesday after the company announced that data from its Phase 2 study does not support further development.

The Details: The company’s Phase 2 study evaluated MRGPRX4 in cholestatic pruritus, however, the data does not warrant further development.

In addition, Incyte announced that the company is pausing enrollment in its ongoing Phase 2 study of MRGPRX2 in chronic spontaneous urticaria. The decision was made after discovering some issues in early testing.

The company will work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to determine next steps.

INCY Price Action: At the time of writing, Incyte shares are trading 13.9% lower at $66.27, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay