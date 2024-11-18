What's Going On With Eco Wave Power Global Shares Monday?

Eco Wave Power Global AB WAVE shares are moving higher on Monday after the company announced it received the final Nationwide Permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: The permit is in regard to the company’s wave energy project at AltaSea’s premises at the Port of Los Angeles. It allows Eco Wave Power to install eight wave energy floaters on the piles of an existing concrete wharf structure located on the east side of Municipal Pier One.

Furthermore, the system will feature an energy conversion unit made up of two 20-foot shipping containers, which are already located on-site and will be linked to the wave energy floaters.

“We are thrilled to receive this final permit and move one step closer to bringing wave energy to the U.S.,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power.

“This project represents not only a technological breakthrough but also a crucial step in advancing the global transition to renewable energy. We are deeply grateful for the support of AltaSea, the Port of Los Angeles, Shell MRE, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as we work to make wave energy a key part of the sustainable energy landscape.”

The company plans to have the installation finished by the end of the 2025 first quarter.

WAVE Price Action: At the time of writing, Eco Wave Power Global shares are moving 36.1% higher at $9.13, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: 1081412 from Pixabay.