NewGenIVF Locks In Long-Term Financing To Fuel Its Ambitions, Stock Jumps

NewGenIvf Group Limited NIVF shares are trading higher premarket on Monday after the company inked a binding term sheet with White Lion Capital for a $100 million equity line of credit, expandable to $500 million.

As per the term sheet, NewGen can sell up to $100 million in common stock to White Lion over an initial 36-month period.

The amount can increase to $300 million following significant M&A activity and up to $500 million, once $250 million has been drawn.

The transactions are contingent on entering definitive agreements and meeting certain conditions, including filing a registration statement immediately upon execution of those agreements.

Siu Wing Fung Alfred, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NewGen, said, ”The flexibility to draw capital at our discretion enables us to maintain our strong balance sheet while pursuing potential strategic acquisitions. Moreover, the 36-month term, extendable to 65 months, provides us with a long-term capital partner to support our growth initiatives.”

Last month, the company received a noncompliance letter from Nasdaq after failing to maintain a closing bid price of at least $1 per share for 30 consecutive business days.

Price Action: NIVF shares are up 69% at $1.10 premarket at the last check Monday.

Image via Shutterstock

