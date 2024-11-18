Bitcoin Dominance Decline Expected Next Month, Analyst Projects 'Altseason' To Peak By March 2025

Cryptocurrency analysts are forecasting a significant shift in market dynamics, suggesting Bitcoin‘s BTC/USD recent dominance could decline in favor of alternative cryptocurrencies by the end of this month.

What Happened: Leading cryptocurrency trader Milkybull predicts a “violent decline” in Bitcoin’s market dominance next month, projecting an “altseason” that could extend through March. “It’s going to get wild for the next few months,” Milkybull posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Bitcoin dominance violent declines begin next month.



This perfectly coincides with our previous projection that #ALTSEASON will begin late this month and end in March 2025.



It's going to get wild for the next few months. pic.twitter.com/j2qMKexeXU — Mikybull 🐂Crypto (@MikybullCrypto) November 17, 2024

Technical analyst Ash Crypto echoed similar sentiments, citing that the altcoin market cap’s two-week MACD indicator approaches a “golden cross,” a pattern not seen since 2023. “Last time it happened, altcoin market cap pumped 300%,” Ash noted, predicting “the biggest altseason” within 4-6 weeks.

The MACD, or Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator, is a technical indicator that is used to trade based on trends.

THE BIGGEST ALTSEASON WILL START WITHIN 4-6 WEEKS 🚨



ALTCOIN MCAP 2W MACD IS APPROACHING A GOLDEN CROSS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2023



LAST TIME IT HAPPENED, ALTCOIN MCAP PUMPED 300%



BE READY FOR A 100X ALTSEASON pic.twitter.com/OV6RiHhhlD — Ash Crypto (@Ashcryptoreal) November 17, 2024

See Also: Gita Gopinath Of IMF Alarmed By Crypto And AI Energy Use, Says Share Expected To Match Japan’s Current Power Consumption In Just 3 Years

Why It Matters: Altcoin Season occurs when 75% of alternative cryptocurrencies outperform Bitcoin. Several major altcoins have already shown momentum, with Ethereum ETH/USD, Cardano ADA/USD, Solana SOL/USD, Ripple XRP/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and Polkadot DOT/USD each gaining over 10% in the past week.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin continues its strong performance, trading at $91,648.28, marking a 34% increase over the past month. However, analysts suggest this growth might temporarily slow as investors rotate into altcoins.

The timing of these predictions coincides with Bitcoin’s recent all-time highs and the growing institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies, particularly following the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.