The Trump Playbook? Polish Presidential Candidate Mentzen Promises To Establish Bitcoin Reserve

Polish presidential candidate Sławomir Mentzen announced his intention to establish a Bitcoin BTC/USD reserve if he emerges victorious in the forthcoming election, joining a growing list of politicians around the world attempting to make cryptocurrency a poll issue.
What Happened: In an X post on Sunday, Mentzen stated that if he is elected as the president, Poland will adopt a more cryptocurrency-friendly approach. This would include friendlier regulations, lower taxes, and support from banks and regulatory agencies.
“BTC to the Moon,” the presidential hopeful wrote, a slang phrase used by Bitcoin maximalists having strong conviction in the cryptocurrency’s upside potential.
Presidential elections in Poland are slated for May 2025. Mentzen belongs to the far-right libertarian party New Hope, which has just 8 seats in the Sejm, Poland's lower house of parliament.
Why It Matters: Mentzen’s pledge is similar to that of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who made several such Bitcoin-supportive promises during his campaign, including the establishment of a strategic Bitcoin stockpile.
Since his electoral triumph, expectations of such a reserve have surged significantly. Senator Cynthia Lummis, who (R-Wyo.) proposed the legislation earlier in July, reiterated her vow to establish the reserve. If the bill is passed, it would create a Bitcoin fund to act as a hedge against the national debt. The bill aims to accumulate a million Bitcoins over a five-year period, which would be held for at least 20 years.
Apart from Trump, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele is globally renowned for introducing pro-Bitcoin policies in his tenure, including recognition of the cryptocurrency as a legal tender.
Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $91,779.08, up 1.50% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
