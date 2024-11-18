Trump Names Pro-Starlink FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr As Chairperson, Says He Will 'End The Regulatory Onslaught'

On Sunday, President-elect Donald Trump picked pro-Starlink Republican Brendan Carr as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, or FCC.

What Happened: “Commissioner Carr is a warrior for Free Speech, and has fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans’ Freedoms, and held back our Economy. He will end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America’s Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America,” Trump wrote in his statement.

Carr, a vocal critic of big tech companies, wrote on X that he is “humbled and noted” to take on the role.

Carr wrote last week that “Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft, and others have played central roles in the censorship cartel,” adding that they must be “dismantled.”

Carr currently serves as the senior Republican on the FCC. The FCC is an independent U.S. government agency overseen by Congress and regulates interstate and international communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories.

Jessica Rosenworcel currently serves as the Chairperson of the Commission.

Why It Matters: Carr is a strong supporter of Musk’s Starlink. He staunchly opposed the FCC’s decision not to offer nearly $900 million in subsidies to Starlink alleging that the FCC had added itself to the growing list of administrative agencies taking action against Musk's businesses following the billionaire's acquisition of Twitter (now X) on the instructions of President Joe Biden.

Carr also said on Monday that the FCC will stop promoting Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEI) initiatives.

“The FCC's most recent budget request said that promoting DEI was the agency's second-highest strategic goal. Starting next year, the FCC will end its promotion of DEI,” he wrote on X.

Musk is also staunchly opposed to DEI programs, terming them “racist.” Musk regards preference for certain sections of the population in DEI programs as “racism” towards the majority white population.

