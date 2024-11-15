Trump-Appointed Doug Collins To Lead VA: What's Next For Cannabis and Psychedelics In Veterans' Healthcare?

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen former Representative Doug Collins (R-GA) to lead the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The decision has sparked discussions about how the agency might handle medical cannabis issues, given his inconsistent track record on the issue, as reported Marijuana Moment.

Collins' Record On Cannabis

During his time in Congress, Collins opposed efforts to expand access to medical cannabis for veterans. Between 2014 and 2016, he voted against three proposals that would have allowed VA doctors to recommend cannabis to their patients.

Collins' views began to shift in 2019. He supported the STATES Act, which would protect state marijuana programs from federal interference, and co-signed a letter with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), urging Congress to take action on cannabis policy.

"We believe this Committee and this Congress must act to clarify the rights and responsibilities, relative to cannabis, of individuals, physicians, businesses, medical patients, and law enforcement officials," they wrote.

Later that year, Collins backed a bipartisan bill to protect banks that serve marijuana businesses in states where it is legal. However, he did not take part in a 2020 vote on federal cannabis legalization.

Collins' Stance On Psychedelics

When it comes to psychedelics, there isn't much known about Collins's stance. However, his shifting views on cannabis policy hint that he could be open to exploring different approaches.

Cannabis At The VA

VA policy has long prohibited its doctors from recommending cannabis, citing marijuana's classification as a Schedule I controlled substance under federal law. This stance has remained consistent across both Republican and Democratic administrations, despite growing support for change in Congress.

Recent efforts to address this issue include a Senate Appropriations Committee request for the VA to explore cannabis as an alternative to opioids. Lawmakers have also introduced measures that would allow VA doctors to recommend cannabis in states where it is legal. These efforts have gained bipartisan support, but none have yet become law.

Veterans service organizations have pushed for further reforms, including expanded research into the potential benefits of cannabis. Last year, a Senate committee approved a bill to study cannabis for veterans with certain medical conditions, but it failed to advance to a floor vote.

