OpenAI's ChatGPT Rejects Over 250K Deepfake Requests In Run-Up To Election Day To Combat Misinformation

To counter AI-driven misinformation, OpenAI’s ChatGPT rejected 250,000 deepfake image requests of candidates in the month before the 2024 election.

What Happened: Last week, OpenAI said ChatGPT turned down a quarter of a million requests to create deepfake images of candidates using DALL-E, the company’s AI art generator.

ChatGPT was also programmed to answer logistical queries about voting by directing users to CanIVote.org, a U.S. voting information site run by the National Association of Secretaries of State.

ChatGPT provided approximately one million responses directing users to the voting site in the month leading up to Nov. 5.

On Election Day, ChatGPT was set to answer questions about election results by referring users to reputable news organizations like the Associated Press.

“Around 2 million ChatGPT responses included this message on Election Day and the day following,” the platform stated in a blog post.

Why It Matters: The announcement followed rising fears that AI could disrupt the campaign by generating deepfakes and conspiracy theories for online spread.

In January, New Hampshire voters received robocalls with a deepfake voice of President Joe Biden, urging them not to vote in the state's primary.

Earlier this year, the Center for Countering Digital Hate raised concerns about the misuse of AI image creation tools from OpenAI and Microsoft Corp. for election-related disinformation.

Later in August, OpenAI uncovered and dismantled a covert Iranian influence operation leveraging ChatGPT to manipulate public opinion during the 2024 elections.

By October, OpenAI had thwarted over 20 global operations and deceptive networks that sought to misuse its models for election interference, according to a 54-page report published by the company.

