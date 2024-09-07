Trump Urges Police To 'Watch for Voter Fraud' Amid Claims of Intimidation And Legal Controversies

Donald Trump urged the Fraternal Order of Police national board in Charlotte, N.C., to “watch for voter fraud” in November, a suggestion that might conflict with state laws and potentially lead to claims of voter intimidation.

While reiterating his repeatedly debunked claims of widespread election fraud, Trump suggested that police officers might intimidate individuals suspected of committing voter fraud, reported the New York Times.

“You can keep it down just by watching because, believe it or not, they’re afraid of that badge,” he said.

Trump addressed the nation’s largest police labor group, which boasts over 370,000 members, after the organization endorsed him for the third time earlier on Friday.

His visit to Charlotte took place just hours after he had gathered journalists in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. During this impromptu press conference, he detailed various sexual harassment allegations made against him, openly attacking the women who brought these claims forward.

On the same day, in a separate legal matter, Trump’s sentencing for a criminal trial involving the falsification of business records was postponed until after the upcoming election.

