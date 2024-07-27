Trump's Niece Says Ex-President 'Scared' To Face Harris: 'He Is Now Running Against A Vibrant, Intelligent, Experienced Woman'

Mary Trump says her uncle Donald Trump is “scared” to face Kamala Harris for the presidency because he is “afraid of getting beaten by a girl.”

What Happened: Mary Trump made the comments in a YouTube video on Friday. In a separate Substack post published Wednesday, she said her uncle hates women, especially strong women and minorities. That’s why Harris “terrifies him to the point of incoherence,” she said.

“Faced with the reality that he is now running against a vibrant, intelligent, experienced woman who is fully two decades younger than he is, Donald spent Sunday and Monday flailing, trying to find an angle of attack that would stick,” she added.

Referring to Tesla CEO Elon Musk changing his mind about pledging $45 million a month to Donald Trump’s campaign, the psychologist and podcaster said, “Donald and his sycophants, enablers, and backers are scared.”

She said that Musk’s backtracking may have to do with the fact that “he just doesn't feel like setting that much money on fire in service to a losing candidate.”

The whole Republican campaign had, up until now, focused on President Joe Biden’s age and fitness and to the “attacks the Republican-controlled House of Representatives have launched on his family,” Mary Trump said. “Now, they have to start over and come up with a new strategy that somehow makes Donald, the oldest presidential candidate in American history, seem a reasonable alternative to Harris.”

Why It’s Important: Polls conducted since Biden quit the race have shown that Harris is faring better than Biden against Trump. Some of the polls show a neck-in-neck race.

A recent CNN poll found that half of those who backed Harris said their vote was in support of her rather than a vote against Trump. By contrast, a June poll found that just 37% of Biden supporters said their vote was mainly to express support for Biden rather than to oppose Trump.

