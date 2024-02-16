Ground Control, It's SpaceX: New Rockets Take Off (UPDATED)

Loading... Loading...

When SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared a photo featuring the last four V1 Starships at Starbase in November, it was a precursor to more take-offs — but with new rockets.

What Happened: The image showcased the four Starships representing the final iteration of V1. SpaceX initially presented the V1.0 prototype of the Starship in 2020. Although various Starship prototypes have been constructed, the V1 prototype was specifically designed for an orbit test flight.

The upcoming version of the Starship is expected to be equipped with next-gen Raptor engines, anticipated to surpass the current technology, according to Musk's recent statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I'm very excited about the next-gen Raptor engine that is robust enough not to require a heat shield,” Musk wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in November. The new generation Raptor engine will have more thrust, among several other improvements, he added.

Why It Matters: SpaceX's Starship is a pivotal element in Musk's vision of landing humans on the Moon and Mars.

The Starship had its second liftoff on Nov. 19, 2023, successfully navigating stage separation. However, the booster experienced an explosion shortly afterward, and the spacecraft lost contact with SpaceX after reaching an altitude of nearly 150 kilometers.

Unfortunately, it failed to fulfill the test launch's ultimate goal of a round-trip flight to space with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

On Feb. 15, SpaceX had a successful launch of three Falcon 9 launches in approximately 23 hours, completing its 13th, 14th, and 15th missions of the year, the company showcased on X.

