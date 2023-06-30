Microscopic Louis Vuitton Handbag, Hardly Visible To Human Eye, Fetches Over $63,000 At Auction

A microscopic handbag, modeled after Louis Vuitton’s famed OnTheGo tote, has been sold for over $63,000 at an auction, The Guardian reports.

The Microscopic Handbag

Created by New York-based art collective MSCHF, the handbag is less than 0.03 inches wide and is so small that it’s hardly visible to the human eye when placed on a fingertip. Despite its size, the neon green bag, made via 3D printer using 2-photon polymerization printing methods, features the “LV” monogram clearly visible under a microscope.

Auctioned by Joopiter

The microscopic bag was auctioned by Joopiter, an online auction house founded by Pharrell Williams, the current creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton. The item sold for $63,750. MSCHF reportedly did not contact Williams when they created the bag in Louis Vuitton’s likeness.

From Functional to Jewelry

Kevin Wiesner, the chief creative officer of MSCHF, described the bag as a “funny object” that originated from something rigorously functional but has essentially become jewelry. MSCHF dubbed their creation as “smaller than a grain of salt” and “the final word in bag miniaturization”.

MSCHF’s Inventive Projects

Since its inception in 2016, MSCHF has been known for its inventive projects that serve as both cultural commentary and exclusive collector’s items. The microscopic handbag is one of their latest “drops”.