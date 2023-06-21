USPSTF Stands By Depression Screening But Still Omits Suicide Risk Amid Rising Rates: STAT News

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), an advisory panel, has reaffirmed its recommendation for screening most adults for major depression but has not advised broad screening for suicide risk, despite rising suicide rates, STAT News reports.

Depression Screening Recommended, Suicide Screening Not

USPSTF’s renewed guidance comes amid a mental health crisis in America, with soaring depression and anxiety rates and steadily climbing suicide rates. Despite Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s call for increased suicide risk screening, the task force stated that there is insufficient evidence to recommend for or against suicide risk screening.

Questioning the Effectiveness of Suicide Risk Screenings

Part of the issue is the lack of clarity around the effectiveness of suicide risk screenings and risk scores for patients. Mental health experts argue that the goal of these tools should be to accurately predict future self-harm or suicide attempts, and the evidence for their effectiveness, especially for risk scores, is sparse.

Depression’s Impact on Other Diseases

While many doctors ask about suicidal ideation as part of a depression questionnaire, it is unclear how broadly this screening tool is used, especially outside of mental health-focused appointments. This is concerning as depression can impact outcomes in a range of other diseases.