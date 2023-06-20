It's A Wrap For Fantales: Nestle Discontinues Iconic Candy - Sydney Morning Herald

Due to declining sales and equipment maintenance issues, Nestle NSRGY has announced the discontinuation of Fantales, the caramel chocolates once popular at movie theaters, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Declining Sales

Despite the nostalgia associated with Fantales, sales have been steadily declining. “Many of us grew up with Fantales and have fond memories of them,” said Nestle spokesman Andrew Lawrey. “Unfortunately, people simply aren’t buying them as often as they used to.”

Equipment Issues

Alongside the drop in sales, the equipment used to manufacture Fantales requires significant investment. It has become increasingly difficult to source the necessary parts for maintenance, and with the decline in sales, replacing the equipment is not a viable option.

The End of an Era

The decision to discontinue Fantales marks the end of an era for a candy that was once a staple at movie theaters. The chewy caramel chocolates have been a part of many people’s childhood memories, making this announcement a bittersweet moment for fans of the candy.