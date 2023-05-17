Meddling In The Middle East? Coinbase To Strategically Venture Into UAE For International Operations

The CEO of Coinbase COIN, Brian Armstrong, and Murugesan were in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the last week to meet with officials, entrepreneurs in the Web3 and cryptocurrency industries, and clients. Armstrong had the chance to make his opening remarks in the Royal Highness's presence at the Dubai Fintech Summit last week as planned.

The UAE has been a noteworthy leader in the development of the web3 space, according to a recent post by Coinbase, making it a desirable area for investment consideration. The article also highlighted how the UAE, along with other major jurisdictions, is moving quickly to fill the regulatory gap left by other areas. With the goal of luring investment and generating employment, the UAE has been gradually opening up options for bitcoin businesses. Dubai took advantage of the Emirates' free-trade zones with different rules and regulations in March 2022 by implementing a legal framework especially created for cryptocurrencies and establishing the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority.

The UAE is being aggressively considered by Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US, as a potential strategic hub for its global operations. In order to create a thorough regulatory framework for crypto assets, the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai is actively partnering with Armstrong and his team. This collaboration endeavors to create highly optimized, efficient, and trustworthy solutions to international financial transactions, thus working towards global economic stability.

Therefore, it is undeniable that the UAE will play a key role in the future development of web3 due to its substantial financial resources and quick technological advancement.