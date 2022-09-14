With the launch of the new iPhone 14, tech giant Apple AAPL launched iOS 16 for public for all iOS 16 eligible devices. The update is available in all countries across all eligible devices. This new operating system has some features that are not only useful but also fun to use.

How to Update to iOS 16:

The update is very seamless, just follow the below steps:

Go to Settings

Open General

Open Software Update

Wait for few seconds and it will appear there

The update size is around 3-5GB depending on the device model and from which operating system you are upgrading. We’ve seen iOS 15 to iOS 16 update is around 3GB and iOS 16 public beta to iOS 16 public(non-beta) is around ~5GB.

Eligible Devices:

The new iPhone 14 Series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Older Devices: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus & iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Features:

Revamped Lockscreen: One of the coolest features iOS 16 brings is the newly revamped lockscreen, from the last 2 generations of iOS releases we have seen that Apple is focusing on lockscreen, whether it is clutter-free Notifications in iOS 15 or the new iOS 16 lockscreen which supports customizable widgets, fonts, multiple wallpapers, live activities. iOS 16 also brings the first-time bottom notification, now all the new notifications will show at bottom of the screen above the camera and torch icon. You can also customize the appearance of the notifications.

iMessage: iMessage also gets updated with the new unsend and edit a recently sent message. You can mark a message as unread and respond it later at your convenience.

iMail: Similar to iMessage, in iMail also you can undo send a mail in iOS16. This year iMail also brings schedule send, follow up and add rich links.

Other Features: