Twitter Inc. TWTR is on track to closing August on the red as billionaire Elon Musk finds new reasons to back out of his $44 billion deal to take over the social media company.

The company closed Aug. 30 just below $40.00. Over the last 30 days, the company peaked at $44.99, much lower than Musk's $54.20 per-share offer.

Amid the ongoing takeover debacle, shares of the company have taken a beating and investors are watching for buying or selling opportunities with Twitter's shares ahead of the Oct. 17 court hearing that will determine whether Musk is forced to proceed with the acquisition.

Impact of the proposal

Tesla's TSLA chief executive agreed to acquire Twitter in April, with shares trading back then at a roughly 10% discount to the offer price.

In May, Musk put the deal on temporary hold, raising concerns over spam accounts on the platform that he said were not accounted for in the computation of the buyout bid.

When the billionaire formally terminated the agreement in July, it sent Twitter's shares further down, with stocks tumbling to a four-month low on July 11.

Since then, TWTR has found buying support, maybe because investors believe that Musk cannot legally pull out of his market-altering, unsolicited, unconditional bid for twitter. Even so, downward pressure is building on twitters share price as the court case develops. As of writing, TWTR has retraced to the 50% level between its July low to its August high.