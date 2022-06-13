 Skip to main content

Short Volatility Alert: Johnson Controls International
Christopher Sappo , Benzinga Contributor  
June 13, 2022 8:43am   Comments
On Friday, shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price moved down -3.35% to $51.92. 

The overall sentiment for JCI has been Bearish.

The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell.

The volatility alert was produced on the prior trading date, 6/10/2022, with a volatility change of +24.26%. The current volatility indicator stands at 13.629. 

Overview:
The securities lending volatility indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. Securities lending primarily serves the purpose of providing liquidity to short sellers. When unusual activity occurs in the securities lending markets, it acts as an upstream indicator to what is likely to occur downstream in the regular stock market.

Understanding the Volatility Alert:
Overall sentiment is considered "bear" when broad market activity of the stock has been shown to indicate a negative directional basis, or is considered "bull" when indicating a positive directional basis. The securities lending volatility indicator provides a signal when it detects unusual short activity. Unusual short activity is based off a computer generated algorithmic formula utilizing securities lending trade details such as the volume of shares being shorted, the rate being paid to short the shares, and the type of collateral being posted - amongst other variables. The current volatility is the respective trading day's calculated securities lending volatility value. The volatility percentage change is the percentage difference in volatility between the two most recent days. The recommendation is a suggestive strategy, inferred from the strength of the Signal Trending, Current Volatility, and Volatility % Change. Recommendations may include, "Strong Buy", "Strong Sell", "Increase Short Exposure", "Reduce Short Exposure", or "Market Neutral".

ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE
 

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

 

