Rising Risk Of Stagflation
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Is the U.S. heading to a period of stagflation -- slow growth and a rise in unemployment -- triggered by inflation at 40-year highs?
Watch the full video on the CME website here.
Scan the above QR code for more expert analysis of market events and trends driving opportunities today!
This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.
Posted-In: CME Group Partner ContentEconomics Federal Reserve