Why Most Traders Get Crushed This Time Of Year - And How You Can Avoid It

I've spent my 30 years in the markets finding invisible patterns that most traders can't see – let alone trade.

Not the ones you've probably heard of before, like the "head and shoulders" or "cup and handle." Those are textbook patterns, and millions of traders use them every day. By the time you've spotted one, the advantage is already long gone.

The patterns I trade are different. They're hidden. They're built on decades of market data.

And the best part? These patterns are seasonal. They repeat over and over again, year after year, decade after decade (as I'll show you in a moment). And they provide my readers with a roadmap that no one else has. And right now, it's flashing yellow.

Why August And September Are The Market's "Danger Zone"

Every trader knows the market has its ups and downs. But not everyone realizes just how predictable those swings can be.

Here's one of the most important lessons I've learned in 30+ years of trading: The market has seasons — just like the calendar hanging on your wall.

And the worst season of all is happening right now.

Look back at the data and you'll see the same story repeat again and again:

Since 1950 , September has been the worst month for the S&P 500, with an average decline of 0.5% to 0.6% .

, September has been the worst month for the S&P 500, with an average decline of . August isn't far behind. It ranks as one of the weakest months, with volatility spiking as traders return from their summer break.

And when you zoom in on the last decade, the record is even clearer: September was negative in 7 of the previous 10 years. Over that stretch, the S&P 500 lost about 1% on average in September alone.

Think about that. For more than 70 years, history has shown us the same thing — August and September are dangerous. And in the last 10 years, that danger has only intensified.

That's why so many investors get blindsided right around now. They hold onto their stocks, hoping the low-volume summer bull from June and July will keep rolling. And then they watch their portfolios sink.

But it doesn't have to be that way. In fact, months like these are the reason I invented the Money Calendar.

The Money Calendar Edge

Here's what separates me from everyone else out there.

The Money Calendar maps out these seasonal patterns based on more than 10 years of data. It color-codes them so you can see the market's bias at a glance:

Green = bullish. Stocks tend to rally during this window.

Stocks tend to rally during this window. Red = bearish. Stocks consistently sell off.

Stocks consistently sell off. Yellow/Orange = mixed. Proceed with caution.

Here's what I'm seeing right now…

So instead of guessing what comes next, you're trading with a roadmap that's already been proven, year after year.

And right now, that roadmap is warning us: Prepare for the downside.

That's why I'm hosting a live training session on Wednesday, August 27, at 6 PM ET to walk you through what's happening — and share my trading plan for the toughest months of the year.

This is the most important trading lesson you'll learn in 2025 — and it could be the difference between cashing in or crashing out this fall.

You'll see:

The seasonal trading system that's already delivered a 58% return in 2025 — six times the S&P 500



How these patterns repeat with more than 90% accuracy in the market's weakest months



The exact bullish and bearish opportunities I'm targeting this fall — including my next trade idea revealed live on the call.

I'll show you how to flip the August through October weakness into one of the strongest profit windows of the year.

Click here to save your free spot now.

And stay tuned. In my next article on Monday, I'm going to show you how I switch up my tactics when the calendar turns.

