Market Clubhouse Morning Memo - January 5th, 2024 (Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META and TSLA)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

The SPY is currently trading around the level of 596.57. Bulls will want to see buyers maintain control above 598.04, setting the stage for a potential push higher toward 599.24. Sustained buying pressure above 599.24 could signal a move toward 600.51, with 601.22 being the high bull target for today if the momentum remains strong.

On the flip side, if 596.57 fails as support, bears are likely to test 593.73. A break below this level could drive selling down to 592.00. Continued downside pressure may lead to a test at 589.71, with 587.31 as the low bear target for a strongly bearish session.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1

QQQ is trading near a pivotal level of 523.91. Bulls will aim to hold above this area, using it as a springboard toward 525.19. If this support holds firm, further buying could push the price to 527.03, with 528.44 as a key test level for additional strength. The high bull target for the day is 530.70, contingent on sustained bullish momentum.

If 523.91 breaks to the downside, sellers will likely target 522.57 as the next stop. Failure to hold this level could result in further declines to 521.15. Should bearish activity intensify, 519.87 could be tested, with 517.97 as the low bear target for the day.

Apple Inc.

Apple is trading around 244.45, with bulls seeking to hold this level as support. A push higher could see the price testing 245.58, and if buyers remain committed, 246.72 could come into play. A sustained bullish move may drive the price toward the high bull target of 248.12.

If 244.45 fails to hold, bears are likely to probe lower at 243.57. Selling pressure may intensify, targeting 242.83, and continued weakness could bring 242.21 into focus. The low bear target for Apple today is 241.23 if sellers dominate the session.

Microsoft Corp.

Microsoft is currently auctioning near 427.36. Bulls will want to defend this level to push higher toward 428.48. If buyers succeed in holding 428.48 as support, the price could rally to 429.25. Further strength may lead to a test of the high bull target at 430.25.

If 427.36 fails as support, bears may seek to challenge 426.00. Continued selling could push the price lower to 425.16, with 423.81 as a key level to watch. The low bear target for the day is 422.84 if the selling pressure persists.

NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA is trading near its key level of 148.52. Bulls will aim to reclaim 150.32 as a foundation for further upside, targeting 151.99. Sustained bullish activity could push the price toward 153.23, with the high bull target set at 154.64.

If 148.52 fails to hold, bears will likely test 147.06. A break lower could lead to a move toward 145.61, and further selling might bring 144.21 into play. The low bear target for NVIDIA today is 142.35 under heavy bearish conditions.

Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet is trading around 193.14, with bulls looking to maintain this level as support. A successful defense could propel the price toward 194.34, and continued buying strength may lead to a test of 195.41, the high bull target for today.

Should 193.14 break to the downside, bears are expected to push the price lower to 192.19. A failure to hold this level could result in further declines toward 191.45, with 190.41 as the low bear target for the session.

Meta Platforms Inc

Meta is trading near 609.30, with bulls focused on holding this level to support a move higher. If successful, buyers could target 615.65, with further strength leading to tests at 622.01. The high bull target for Meta today is 629.88 if bullish momentum dominates.

If 609.30 breaks to the downside, bears will likely test 604.50. Continued selling could push the price to 598.17, with 591.29 as the low bear target if the session turns significantly bearish.

Tesla Inc.

Tesla is trading around 420.70, with bulls eyeing a push toward 426.23. Strong buying pressure could drive the price to 431.50, and if the broader market supports a rally, Tesla could test 437.95. The high bull target for the session is 448.48 under favorable conditions.

If 420.70 cannot hold, bears may look to drive the price lower to 416.62. A breakdown at this level could lead to tests of 413.10, with 407.97 as the low bear target for a heavily bearish session.

Final Word: As the week concludes, today's trading session features limited economic data releases, but they remain impactful. At 10 AM ET, market participants will focus on the ISM Manufacturing Index, including Prices Paid, New Orders, and Employment Data, providing critical insights into manufacturing sector trends.

Additionally, at 11 AM ET, remarks from Fed member Barkin could offer hints about the Federal Reserve’s perspective on economic conditions. With a lighter data docket and reduced catalysts, market activity might be more subdued, leading to potentially lower volatility. However, unexpected developments or broader market sentiment could still create trading opportunities. Approach the day with caution, manage risks effectively, and have a successful trading session. Happy Friday!

