fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.83
363.61
+ 0.23%
DIA
-1.16
351.78
-0.33%
SPY
-0.53
439.54
-0.12%

Apple Stock Holds Critical Support (For Now)

byMark Putrino
July 28, 2021 12:02 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Apple Stock Holds Critical Support (For Now)

It looked like shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were going to break critical support around the $142.50 level. But it held, and the stock is staging a small rebound.

Going forward, traders will be watching this. If this support breaks a big and rapid move lower may follow.

See Also: Apple's Q3 Earnings Trumps Estimates Amid Strong iPhone Sales

Why It's Important: There's a reason why there's support around this level. It was resistance in January, and levels that were previously resistance converting into support is a common dynamic in financial markets.

This happens because of seller’s remorse. Some of the investors who sold at $142.50 in January regret their decision to do so now that the price is higher. A number of them decide to buy their shares back, but they will only do so if they can get them for the same price they sold at.

As a result, they place their buy orders around $142.50. If there are enough of these orders, it will form support as it did here.

aapl_13.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

AMD Consolidates Ahead Of Earnings Print

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) will print its second-quarter 2021 earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday. The stock gapped up and rallied over 1% higher before entering a phase of consolidation on lower timeframes. read more

Charged Up For A Blue Sky Run? How Apple Stock Looks Going Into Earnings

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is set to print its third-quarter 2021 earnings on Tuesday after market close and on Monday morning the stock was running up into the event, flirting with its July 15 all-time high of $150. read more

Is Apple Stock Ready To Move Higher?

Successful traders understand how important seller’s remorse is for the market. It occurs when investors sell their stocks, and then watch them move higher. They come to regret their decision. read more

Could This Stock Go From $6 To $100 In 2-3 Years? This Trader Says Yes

Ben Rabizadeh, founder of storytrading.com, said Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is his largest position Wednesday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour." read more