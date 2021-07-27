fbpx

QQQ
-5.33
373.82
-1.45%
DIA
-1.08
352.49
-0.31%
SPY
-2.57
443.59
-0.58%

Lordstown Motors Stock Reaches Critical Level

byMark Putrino
July 27, 2021 10:25 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Lordstown Motors Stock Reaches Critical Level

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shareholders haven’t had much to celebrate. After trading above the $30 level in February, shares have been in a steady downtrend. If the support around the $7 level breaks, this move lower could continue.

When shares reached $7 in May, there were enough buyers to put a floor under the price. Buyers were willing to take all of the shares the sellers were offering. A rebound followed.

Shares have dropped to this important level again. If the stock trades below it, it will mean the buyers who created the support are gone. They have either finished or canceled their orders.

With this demand for the stock off of the market, the stage will be set for the downtrend to continue.

See Also: Cash-Strapped Lordstown Motors Raises $400M Through Private Placement

ride_3.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Technicals Small Cap Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Lordstown Motors Stock Trades In A Pattern: A Technical Analysis

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares were trading higher Thursday after retail traders were able to push the stock up. There looks to be no news release from the company, although the stock was trending on social media sites throughout the day such as StockTwits. read more

Lordstown Motors Dips Lower: Technical Levels To Watch

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares are trading lower Friday after the company said it is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department. The criminal probe of the electric vehicle maker by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is in the early stages. read more

PreMarket Prep Recap: The 4 Stocks Dennis Dick Bought Yesterday

On Wednesday’s PreMarket Prep, co-hosts Joel Elconin and Dennis Dick discussed the bullish chart setups in several tech stocks.  read more

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Lordstown Motors

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. read more