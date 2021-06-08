fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.75
334.85
+ 0.52%
DIA
-0.05
346.64
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.74
421.45
+ 0.18%
TLT
+ 1.16
138.31
+ 0.83%
GLD
-0.65
178.52
-0.37%

Where Will The Clover Health Stock Rally End?

byMark Putrino
June 8, 2021 8:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Will The Clover Health Stock Rally End?

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) have been on fire, trading up by more than 32% Monday. The closing price was $11.92.

On Tuesday morning, the shares are trading around $15.60. This is another gain of about 30%. Some analysts attribute this to the stock’s popularity among the retail trading crowd.

If the shares make it to the $17 level, there’s a chance they run into resistance.

CLOV reached $17 in December and January. The shares couldn’t break the resistance then and a downtrend followed.

Levels can retain their importance for a long time in the stock market. The CLOV rally may end if it gets to this important level once again.

clov.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Technicals Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Clover Health Gaps Up As Traders Try To See A Short Squeeze

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) gapped up Thursday morning after retail traders tried to squeeze the shorts out of the stock. read more

Where Could Clover Health Go In The Coming Weeks?

Clover Heath Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) shares are trading lower Wednesday morning. The share price has fallen throughout the past week, the drop is potentially due to Lifshitz Law Firm announcing on May 2 the firm is going to start an investigation of Clover Health. read more

Clover Health's Stock Busts Through Resistance

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) shot up over 21% Wednesday on momentum before consolidating. read more

This Reddit Stock Looks Ready To Break Out Soon

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) started trending Thursday, most likely after the stock gapped higher. read more