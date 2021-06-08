Where Will The Clover Health Stock Rally End?

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) have been on fire, trading up by more than 32% Monday. The closing price was $11.92.

On Tuesday morning, the shares are trading around $15.60. This is another gain of about 30%. Some analysts attribute this to the stock’s popularity among the retail trading crowd.

If the shares make it to the $17 level, there’s a chance they run into resistance.

CLOV reached $17 in December and January. The shares couldn’t break the resistance then and a downtrend followed.

Levels can retain their importance for a long time in the stock market. The CLOV rally may end if it gets to this important level once again.